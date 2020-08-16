Menu
Roadwork for three weeks on the Summerland Way

16th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Summerland Way at Mill Creek to carry out vegetation maintenance and drainage improvement work.

Work will start on Monday and will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays.

It is expected to take three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

