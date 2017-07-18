ROADWORK: Repairs to begin on Ballina Shire roads tonight

Roadworks are taking place across the Ballina Shire form tonight.

BE WARY of disruptions on roads in Ballina and Alstonville from tonight.

Ballina Shire Council will be commencing routine road maintenance from today until July 23 in Ballina and Alstonville.

Works on the following roads will be completed at night between the hours of 6.30pm and 6am.

Tuesday, July 18: River Street between Barlow Road and Quays Drive, West Ballina.

Wednesday, July 19: River Street between Barlow Road and Quays Drive, West Ballina.

Bangalow Road between Kerr Street and Angels Beach Drive, Ballina.

Thursday, July 20: Bangalow Road between Angels Beach Drive and Moon Street, Ballina.

Sunday, July 23: Daley Street between Ballina Road and Wardell Road, Alstonville.

River Street between Grant Street and Moon Street, Ballina.

The council staff will be supervising Council's asphalt contractor Fulton Hogan.

Detours and traffic control will be in place with short delays to be expected by motorists.

Residents and businesses affected by these works have been notified by mail and variable message boards are also on site.