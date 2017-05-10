Roadsign vandalism costly for council

WANTON VANDALISM: Warren Riches at a vandalised school sign on Collins Valley Rd near Kyogle.

THERE were too many to count.

Along Collins Creek Rd, starting at the corner of Tims Lane, more than 20 roadside signs were recklessly vandalised.

The signs were bent, most lay on the ground and further along Collins Valley Rd, a flashing school sign was toppled.

'Wanton vandalism'

The cost and extent of the vandalism concerned visitor Warren Riches.

The former mayor of Colac-Otway Council in Victoria was housesitting a farmhouse with his wife on Collins Creek Rd and he knows how much the damage will hurt Kyogle Council.

"We heard about the devastation from the flood,” Mr Riches said.

"Council is trying to fix roads and haven't been given sufficient funding.”

Mr Riches said the damage looked like it was caused by a 4WD with a bull bar.

A neighbour confirmed the vandalism happened on Friday night.

"Wanton vandalism like this is beyond my comprehension,” Mr Riches said.

'Make vandals pay'

A regular visitor to the area, he said he couldn't understand how and why anyone would resort to vandalism.

"I'm keen for them to be caught and instead of getting a slap on the wrist, they should be made to pay for the signs and then under council supervision they should be made to fix the signs while wearing coloured vests,” he said.

What signs cost

The council estimated the cost of a roadside sign was between $350 and $500, depending on the size.

Small signs cost about $350, while the larger signs are roughly $500.

The flashing school sign cost $10,000 to $12,000.

The roadside signs are council's, while the flashing signs are the responsibility of the Roads and Maritime Services. To date, council has discovered 18 damaged roadside signs.

Any witnesses can call Kyogle police on 66321444.