Roadside breath test reveals knife, knuckle-dusters

Knuckle dusters and a knife were found on a Ballina man during a police search in Lismore on Wednesday, July 12.

WHAT started as an ordinary breath test quickly escalated into police arresting a Ballina man for possessing weapons.

Police will allege at 10:15am on Wednesday, officers stopped a 22-year-old Ballina man driving a vehicle for a drug test in Lismore.

The Ballina man failed a roadside drug test and was placed under arrest.

Police saw a knife in his jeans pocket, and a search of the car revealed a set of homemade knuckledusters.

Checks on the driver, revealed he was disqualified from driving until 2027.

The man was taken to Lismore police station where he was charged with second offence drive while disqualified second and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was also charged with possess prohibited weapon and a further charge may be laid after the results of the drug test are known.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in August.