Roads update on those still closed

Flooding around Bungawalbyn creek south of Coraki, New South Wales.

ROADS still closed in the aftermath of recent flooding include a number around the Richmond Valley area.

The road between Coraki and Woodburn will remain closed until Monday except to local residents in light vehicles.

There will be 24-hour traffic control in Hare Street, Casino, with diversions in place for heavy vehicles.

There will also be 24-hour traffic control at Coraki and Woodburn with allowances for heavy vehicles to perform a U turn.

Variable message signs will be stationed north and south of the Woodburn-Coraki intersection, as well as in Casino.

Richmond Valley Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said he appreciated the closure would be an inconvenience and thanked residents and motorists for their patience and understanding.

"Regretfully, we have little choice but to keep the road closed,” he said.

"The ground is so heavily saturated we're losing parts of the road. It's eroding away.”

A further assessment of the situation will be made on Monday.

Mr Macdonald said regular updates would be posted to Council's website and Facebook page, as well as the MyRoadInfo site.

"We have a variety of tools road users can use to check travel conditions on the roads we manage and we will do all we can to keep road users informed,” he said.

Other roads closed

Swan Bay Road

Bora-Codrington Road

Swan Bay-New Italy Road (both ends)

Moonem-New Italy Road

Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road

Boggy Creek Road

Cautions

The Gap Road

Myall Creek Road

Casino-Coraki Road

Re-opened