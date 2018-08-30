Roads Minister to inspect deadly Alstonville bypass

NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey has agreed to visit the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville.

TEN days after a fatal incident on the notorious Alstonville bypass, Roads Minister Melinda Pavey has been lined up to visit the site.

Nationals MLC Ben Franklin has this morning announced Ms Pavey would visit Alstonville and Ballina.

The announcement comes as other community leaders gather at Ballina MP Tamara Smith's office to discuss safety at the Ballina Rd junction, where a motorcyclist died last Monday.

The motorcyclist was the second to be killed at the site since that stretch of the Bruxner Highway was completed.

Mr Franklin said Ms Pavey's visit, sparked by the tragedy, would take place "in the near future".

"Like every other member of our community, I was deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific fatal accident last week on the Alstonville bypass," Mr Franklin said.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a van near the intersection of the Bruxner highway and Ballina Road at Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg

"I have since spoken to Roads Minister Melinda Pavey and expressed our community's deep distress about the incident and their ongoing concern about the potential risks for motorists at the Ballina Road and Bruxner Highway intersection."

Mr Franklin said while the community had welcomed a merging lane extension completed earlier this year, more had to be done.

"I have asked the Minister to come and inspect the section of road herself so that she can see the issue first hand," he said.

"I am pleased that she has accepted my invitation and will visit the area in the near future."

Mr Franklin said he had already had "initial discussions" with Ballina mayor David Wright and other councillors, along with Roads and Maritime Services delegates about the problem spot.

"I ... will do all I can to drive positive change out of this tragedy," he said.

"I look forward to working hand in hand with the Minister and the community to see how we can make this stretch of road as safe as it can possibly be."

Last week's tragedy has angered residents and sparked a petition calling for major upgrades.