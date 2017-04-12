25°
News

Roads damaged by ex-TC Debbie to be repaired

12th Apr 2017 7:15 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ADDITIONAL Roads and Maritime Services crews will be out in force in coming weeks to repair roads damaged after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said after widespread damage to roads in Northern NSW, motorists are being reminded to drive with care and be patient as crews work to have roads ready for the peak holiday period.

"While the worst of the heavy rain and flooding has passed, the condition of some roads in northern NSW is still not ideal," the spokesperson said.

"Roads and Maritime crews are working around the clock to repair roads as quickly as possible and reduce the impact to commuters.

"Other than emergency repairs, road work on Highways and State Roads in the region will be stopped over the Easter holiday period to help reduce the impact on travel time for holiday makers.

"Roads and Maritime understand this is a difficult time with school holiday traffic and repairs but motorists are asked to follow the direction of traffic control, reduced speed limits and signs.

"Motorists are also reminded of the Easter long weekend double demerits campaign, effective from 13 to 17 April, and the Anzac Public Holiday period from 21 to 25 April, with extra police in the area.

"Thousands of holiday makers are expected to travel on NSW roads this Easter, particularly on the Pacific Highway.

"Repairs completed immediately during and after the severe weather event were temporary to enable a rapid response and continued safety for motorists.

"From Sunday night, Roads and Maritime will carry out more substantial work on the Pacific Highway.

"Delays may be experienced as crews work day and night to repair damaged sections of road.

"Roads and Maritime is also working with Bluesfest organisers to finalise arrangements for the Easter long weekend event, with motorists advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time in the Byron Bay area.

"Maps have also been developed for the Easter long weekend period identifying rest areas, driver reviver locations, traffic pinch points and road projects under construction on the Pacific Highway to help motorists plan their journeys."

To view maps and for more information about work in the region www.rms.nsw.gov.au/northern.

For further information about traffic conditions phone 132 701 or to visit livetraffic.com.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cyclone debbie northern rivers natural disaster northern rivers roads

Councillors to consider reducing rates for CBD businesses

Councillors to consider reducing rates for CBD businesses

BUSINESS rates will be placed under the microscope as Lismore City Council moved to hold a workshop to assess impacts of reducing CBD rates.

It's time to bring out the winter woollies

CHILLY FORECAST: Next week is due to be cold.

Winter is coming

Wear your drinks on your sleeve this Bluesfest

Saxophonist Kamsai Washington put a huge show on at Bluesfest.

Wristbands a digital wallet for all drinks purchased at on-site bars

Trivia lovers quizzed for a good cause

INDUNDATION: Locals have gathered at Riverside Park in Lismore to observe rising floodwaters on the Wilsons River. As of noon Sunday, the Wilsons River was 8.40m and rising, with a major flood peak expected sometime this afternoon.

Trivia Night for Lismore flood relief fundraiser tomorrow

Local Partners

Trivia lovers quizzed for a good cause

THE Byron Bay Golf Club will be holding a Trivia Night as a Lismore flood relief fundraiser tomorrow night.

Roads damaged by ex-TC Debbie to be repaired

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

RMS crews will be out in force in coming weeks

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Magic Bus will take Byron Shire love to Lismore

The Magic Bus will bring a bit of Byron Shire love to Lismore.

You can volunteer or send food donations.

Six great things to do in Lismore this weekend

HIT: Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi) and Bagheera (voice of Ben Kingsley) embark on a captivating journey in "The Jungle Book," an all-new live-action epic adventure about Mowgli, a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves, who is forced to abandon the only home he's ever known.

Dance, celebrate, relax or enjoy with the kids

Wear your drinks on your sleeve this Bluesfest

THE wristbands will not only give you festival access, they will also become your digital wallet for all drinks purchased at any of the on-site bars.

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon spotted in Byron Bay

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS

Bromance booming on the Northern Rivers

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

&quot;TOWN &amp; COUNTRY LIVING&quot;

2 Valley View Drive, Lismore Heights 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $195,000

A residential lot of approximately 1/2 an acre, elevated and breezy with rural views. Set on the outskirts of Lismore Heights with picturesque northerly valley...

Large 290m2 Byron Bay Industrial Unit

8/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $768,000 to...

Here is a prime investment opportunity in the popular Arts & Industrial Estate only 3.5kms from Byron Bay's town centre. This property is well suited for the...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Saturday...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

This property offers &quot;The BEST of BOTH WORLDS&quot;!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so conveniently located. This thoughtfully designed & craftsman...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so conveniently located. This thoughtfully designed & craftsman...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!