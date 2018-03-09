ROADS CLOSED: What you need to know
WITH the constant rain and more to come we are advising the following road closures to ensure safety for all travellers through our region.
And remember if it's flooded, forget it.
Roads are in alphabetical order and have been updated since March 2018 began.
You can check with the relevant councils to find out when they are re-opening.
Closed
Carnam Road, Clarence Valley Shire
Crabbes Creek Road, Tweed Valley Shire
Creegans Road, Kyogle Shire
Droney's Bridge Road, Richmond Valley Shire
Lilydale Road - Lilydale Bridge, Clarence Valley Shire
McPhersons Crossing, Clarence Valley Shire
Mount Warning Road, The Summit, Tweed Valley Shire
Numinbah Road, Lismore City
Oakey Creek Road, Georgica, Lismore City
Plain Station Road, Yates Flat, Clarence Valley Shire
Round Mountain Road, Tweed Valley Shire
Watty Bishop Road, Tweed Valley Shire
Whian Road, Byron Shire
Source: myroadinfo