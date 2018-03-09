ROADS CLOSED: What you need to know

NO GO: A couple of local roads are closed due to recent rains.

NO GO: A couple of local roads are closed due to recent rains. Kevin Farmer

WITH the constant rain and more to come we are advising the following road closures to ensure safety for all travellers through our region.

And remember if it's flooded, forget it.

Roads are in alphabetical order and have been updated since March 2018 began.

You can check with the relevant councils to find out when they are re-opening.

Closed

Carnam Road, Clarence Valley Shire

Crabbes Creek Road, Tweed Valley Shire

Creegans Road, Kyogle Shire

Droney's Bridge Road, Richmond Valley Shire

Lilydale Road - Lilydale Bridge, Clarence Valley Shire

McPhersons Crossing, Clarence Valley Shire

Mount Warning Road, The Summit, Tweed Valley Shire

Numinbah Road, Lismore City

Oakey Creek Road, Georgica, Lismore City

Plain Station Road, Yates Flat, Clarence Valley Shire

Round Mountain Road, Tweed Valley Shire

Watty Bishop Road, Tweed Valley Shire

Whian Road, Byron Shire

Source: myroadinfo