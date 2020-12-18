ROADS CLOSED: Sun’s out, but dozens of roads remain closed

Many roads are still closed because of flooding or damage.

Here’s a list of roads closed across the Northern Rivers as of noon, Friday December 18.

For more information visit myroadinfo.com.au

The following roads are still closed because of flooding or other maintenance issues. These include:

BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL:

Tickles Road

Upper Wilsons Creek Road

KYOGLE COUNCIL:

Dyraaba Road

Lockharts Bridge

Ferndale Road

Iron Pot Creek Road

Montgomerys Bridge

Old Cob O Corn

Causeway

Old Tweed Road (Closed)

LISMORE CITY COUNCIL:

Coraki Road, Ruthven

Debris on road. Crews to clean up and heaving patching today. Should be open by this afternoon.

Flood Reserve Road, Ruthven

Hensley Carpark.

Kellas Street, between Unnamed Road into Parkwalk Drive and the entrance to the University, Lismore. Closed due to major roadslip.

Minyon Falls Road, Repentance Creek

Moffits Road, McMullan Bridge, Nimbin

Rowing Club Car Park (paid area)

Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon

Wyrallah Road (RR742). Wyrallah Road, Near East Lismore Treatment Works

Crews cleaning up mud - should be open by lunchtime.

RICHMOND VALLEY COUNCIL:

Bora Codrington Road

Broadheads Road

Bungawalbin Whiporie Road

Casino Coraki Road

Coraki Ellangowan Road, Coraki

Sandy Creek Bridge, West Coraki

Elliots Road (Closed)

Summerland Way (4.0km of Bungawalbyn Whipoire Rd) - Indefinitely

Holsteads Drive

Marks Lane Leeville

Mongogarie Road

Moonem New Italy Road

Mount Marsh Road

Old Tenterfield Road

Queensland Road Casino

Woodburn Coraki Road

TWEED SHIRE COUNCIL:

Eviron Road

Letitia Road

North Arm Road

Numinbah Road

Piggabeen Road - Cobaki Village

Round Mountain Road

Rowlands Creek (

Upper Crystal Creek Road

Urliup Road

Wooyung Road

Never drive, walk or ride through a flooded road.

If you are trapped by flash floodwater in a vehicle, you need to decide on the safest action for yourself in that situation.

This could be to remain in the vehicle, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground or to climb on top of the vehicle.

No one action is a guarantee that you will survive. Call ‘000’ (triple zero). This is a life-threatening situation.