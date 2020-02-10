ROADS CLOSED: Region's roads still impacted by floodwater

Northern Rivers roads are still impacted by flood water.

NORTHERN Rivers roads continue to be impacted by floodwater, so drivers are urged to be cautious and to drive to conditions.

Do not drive through water.

There may be debris washed no them and pot holes may have developed.

My Road Info shows current road closures, but flood water can rise quickly, closing roads suddenly.

Ballina Shire Council area:

Old Bangalow Road to George Street, Tintenbar: closed due to flooding

Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek: closed

Boundary Rd at Marom Creek: caution, water over the road

Dalwood Rd at Gum Creek Weir, Rous and Youngmans Rd: caution, water over the road

Deadmans Creek @ Cumbalum: open, but water over the road, so exercise caution

Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways: caution, water over the road

Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek, caution, water over the road

Tamarind Drive Roundabout @ Cumbalum Interchange, caution, water over the road

Watson's Lane, Newrybar: road closed due to flooding at Emigrant Creek



Byron shire Council area:

Grays Lane near Tyagarah: closed

Tyagarah Airfield: closed

Beach Ave, South Golden Beach: caution water over the road

Booyong Rd, near James Bridge: caution water over the road

Carlyle Lane, Byron Bay: caution water over the road

Gloria St, South Golden Beach: caution water over the road

Midgen Flat Rd, Broken Head: caution water over the road

New Brighton Rd, Midgen Flat Rd: caution water over the road

Redgate Rd, South Golden Beach: caution water over the road

Shirley St, Byron Bay: Kendall St (south), Shirley St, Shirley Lane and Dryden St, caution water over the road

Tennyson St, Byron Bay: caution water over the road

Tyagarah Rd: caution water over the road

Upper Wilsons Creek Rd: caution water over the road

Whian Rd, Eureka, caution water over the causeway near Kings Rd

Wilsons Creek Rd: caution water over the road.



Kyogle council area:

Ferndale Rd: road closed at bridge due to bridge failure

Findon Creek Rd: side bridge washed away, new bridge under construction. Temporary crossing vulnerable to heavy rain. Exercise extreme caution

Old Tweed Rd: bridge closed, no access to national park

Lismore City Council area:

Town Bridge, Town Road off Terania Creek Rd, The Channon: Bridge is closed for repair. Side track is open but bridge may be opened if flooding occurs.

Boatharbour Rd: caution water over the road

Eltham Rd: Pavement damaged between Eltham village and Virtue Rd, proceed with caution



Richmond Valley Council:

Ellangowan-Myrtle Creek Road, closed between Mooneys Lane and Sneaths Lane, Moonem New Italy Road, closed due to damaged road caused by culvert washed out

Moonem New Italy Road, closed 300m west of Swan Bay New Italy Road, flooding

Swan Bay New Italy Road, closed due to flooding, 1km north of Moonem New Italy Road

Old Tenterfield Road - 2.2kms south of Clearfield Road: caution water over the road

Old Tenterfield Road - 9.3kms north of Summerland Way: caution water over the road

Tenterfield Shire Council: