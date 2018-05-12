Roads close for triathlon today

Road closures will be in place in the Byron Shire for the Byron Bay Triathlon.

ROAD closures will be in place today for the Byron Bay Triathlon.

From 12 noon to 4pm, key roads in the shire will be closed. They include, Bangalow Rd between Browning St and Broken Head Rd, and Broken Head Rd between Bangalow Rd and Suffolk Park.

While these closures are in place access to Byron Bay was via Ewingsdale Rd.

Live traffic NSW advise motorists should expect delays on the M1 Pacific Highway approaching Ewingsdale and local roads.

Local roads will also be closed from 11am to 4pm and include sections of Bay St, Middleton St, Marvell St, Tennyson St, Bangalow Rd, Broken Head Rd and Lawson St.

Vehicles travelling east/west of Byron CBD will be managed at a traffic controlled crossing point at Ruskin St and Kingsley St.

Local access to and from Suffolk Park will be managed for residents.

Motorists travelling north on Byron Bay Rd from Lennox Head will be detoured via Ross Lane, Midgen Flat Rd to the M1 Pacific Hwy.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and use alternative routes where possible.