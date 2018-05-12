Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Road closures will be in place in the Byron Shire for the Byron Bay Triathlon.
Road closures will be in place in the Byron Shire for the Byron Bay Triathlon. Marc Stapelberg
News

Roads close for triathlon today

12th May 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 2:29 PM

ROAD closures will be in place today for the Byron Bay Triathlon.

From 12 noon to 4pm, key roads in the shire will be closed. They include, Bangalow Rd between Browning St and Broken Head Rd, and Broken Head Rd between Bangalow Rd and Suffolk Park.

While these closures are in place access to Byron Bay was via Ewingsdale Rd.

Live traffic NSW advise motorists should expect delays on the M1 Pacific Highway approaching Ewingsdale and local roads.

Local roads will also be closed from 11am to 4pm and include sections of Bay St, Middleton St, Marvell St, Tennyson St, Bangalow Rd, Broken Head Rd and Lawson St.

Vehicles travelling east/west of Byron CBD will be managed at a traffic controlled crossing point at Ruskin St and Kingsley St.

Local access to and from Suffolk Park will be managed for residents.

Motorists travelling north on Byron Bay Rd from Lennox Head will be detoured via Ross Lane, Midgen Flat Rd to the M1 Pacific Hwy.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and use alternative routes where possible.

byron bay northern rivers roads roads closed triathlon
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Norco vows to fight for tender

    premium_icon Norco vows to fight for tender

    Business DAIRY co-op 'gutted' at failing in its bid to stock our health facilities with its product, but it's not crying over spilt milk.

    • 12th May 2018 12:00 AM
    Piece of Lismore's history up for sale

    premium_icon Piece of Lismore's history up for sale

    Property This building was once a popular corner shop

    • 12th May 2018 12:00 AM
    Women who work in hospitality and tourism are paid less

    premium_icon Women who work in hospitality and tourism are paid less

    News "This reflects a clear and unacceptable gender divide”

    • 12th May 2018 12:00 AM
    'TOXIC': Plans for mega sand quarry will ruin the creek

    premium_icon 'TOXIC': Plans for mega sand quarry will ruin the creek

    Opinion It will rip the lungs out of the creek, destroy fish habitat

    • 12th May 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners