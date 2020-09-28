Road worker 'pinned between machine and post'

A man was airlifted to hospital after an incident at a roadworks site.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after an incident at a roadworks site west of Casino.

Earlier this afternoon the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Tabulam, where a 38 year old man was hurt while working as part of a road crew resealing the road.

"The man became pinned between the machine and a post," a spokesman from the rescue chopper said.

"He sustained a compound fractured leg."

No further details on the man's condition are available at this stage.