Road will close for 6 hours to prevent landslips

TRAFFIC will be impacted on the Summerland Way as crews work to minimise the risk of future landslips.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from tonight on Summerland Way for slope stabilisation work to be carried out 36 kilometres north of Kyogle.

Summerland Way will be closed between 8pm and 2am as part of work to reduce the risk of future land slips.

Work will be carried out around 4 kilometres north of Grevillia between Imbreys and Montgomerys roads and no detours will be in place.

Work to pre-bore pile holes will be carried out from around 2pm with stop/slow conditions in place and major piling will start around 8pm when the Summerland Way is closed to traffic. The road will reopen once the piles are installed.

Work will be carried out on weekdays and is expected to be completed by March 28, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.