Road users urged to be safe after 160 deaths on NSW roads

DRIVERS hitting the road today are encouraged to take a moment to reflect on their safety in an effort to reduce the number of fatal crashes.

Today is 'Fatality Free Friday', and NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said it's important for drivers, passengers, pedestrians, riders and cyclists to keep themselves and others safe on our roads.

"Sadly, road trauma is the number one killer of Australian children aged 14 and under, and the second highest killer of young people under 24,” he said.

"So far this year, 160 lives have been lost on NSW roads, nine more than this time last year.

"That is many family and friends that have had to suffer the tragedy of losing a loved one on our roads.

"When you consider the first responders such as Police, Ambulance, Fire Rescue, and the Volunteer Emergency Services such as the State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service, and the Volunteer Rescue Association members that attend these sad and tragic events, combined with medical professionals, the numbers that are directly and indirectly affected by road trauma are significant.

"Out of those 160 lives, this includes 76 drivers, 25 motorcyclists, 29 passengers, 5 cyclists, and 25 pedestrians. This is also made up of 127 male and 33 female road users. Whilst 56 lives have been lost on Metropolitan roads, 104 have been lost in Country NSW.”

Assistant Commissioner Corboy said the key to road safety is "personal responsibility”.

"We know that speeding, drink or drug driving, driving fatigued, distracted, or without a seat belt, are all the key factors in serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads,” he said.

"However, it is personal responsibility that will save lives on our roads. We want drivers, once they turn the key and put on their seat belt, to drive safely, keeping a look out for others, ensuring they obey all road rules. Pedestrians need to ensure they wear bright coloured clothing, cross the road and designated traffic controlled points, and not second guess the speed of oncoming traffic.

"Cyclists should ensure they wear a helmet, wear bright coloured clothing, and be seen by other road users. Motorcycle riders should ensure they also are wearing a proper helmet, the right safety gear, and ride not only to the conditions, but to their level of riding experience. It is personal responsibility, across all of these areas, that will keep road users safe on our roads.

"With no road fatalities reported overnight, and hopefully on this important day of 'Fatality Free Friday', we know that road users can do the right thing, and we encourage everyone to keep themselves, their passengers, and other road users safe on our roads.”

Road users are urged to #ChooseRoadSafety and take the pledge for Fatality Free Friday at www.arsf.com.au.