Road tripping from the UK to the brewery

The Tom Dibbs Trio will be playing at the Byron Bay Brewery

MOST people would suggest a road trip involves a drive down the coast or somewhere remote.

That was definitely not the case with UK musician Tom Dibb.

In his trusty 1989 VW T25 camper van named 'Pickle', Tom has already travelled almost half way around the world, leaving London in February 2016, on an adventure of a lifetime.

The English artist has been performing his way through 27 countries, across Europe, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, and South East Asia.

Reaching Australia recently, Tom and his trio are now making their way through our sun soaked land with their brand of Roots, Folk and Reggae music.

You can catch the Tom Dibb Trio at the Byron Bay Brewery on Saturday, April 1 at 7pm. Entry is free.