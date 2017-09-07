24°
News

Road trip to murder scene for Martin trial jury

On Sunday, police returned to the South Murwillumbah apartment where Michael Martin was brutally murdered on June 13, 2014. Liana Turner / Tweed Daily News
On Sunday, police returned to the South Murwillumbah apartment where Michael Martin was brutally murdered on June 13, 2014. Liana Turner / Tweed Daily News Liana Turner
Hamish Broome
by

THE 12-member jury in the Michael Martin murder trial will today be bussed to Murwillumbah for a guided tour of the outside of the unit where Martin's father was allegedly hacked and stabbed to death in June 2014.

The Crown has arranged the trip so the jury can become better acquainted with the finer points of its case.

Martin's barrister Gabriel Wendler will also be present.

Michael Anthony Martin, 46, was allegedly murdered by his son Michael Phillip, then 25, in the early hours of June 13, 2014, in his South Murwillumbah unit.

Details the jury are expected to be shown include the flight of external stairs into the second-floor unit, where the accused's black Jeep Cherokee was parked on the night of the alleged murder, and the location of a CCTV camera at a nearby chicken processing factory.

One of the senior officers who investigated the alleged murder, Detective Sergeant Simon Peddle, will point out various aspects of the scene.

The jury will not be entering the unit, which is currently occupied.

Martin, now 28, faces an estimated five week trial which commenced on Monday in the Supreme Court in Lismore.

Topics:  michael martin michael phillip martin northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
Two killed after joy ride ended in tragedy

Two killed after joy ride ended in tragedy

The high performance car had no seats and no seatbelts when it crashed. Now two young people are dead and the driver is expected to be jailed.

REVEALED: How your donations to the rescue chopper are spent

The new Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter operator has moved to explain how donations will be managed and spent.

"It's a very expensive business we run"

Residents flee as fire burns dangerously close to homes

Members of Casino RFS Brigade helped out other local brigades to control a bushfire west of Rappville.

"I have evacuated. Fire only 100m from the back fence"

Ostwald Bros' $61m debt could rise after creditors meeting

Derrick Vickers, Adminstrator, PWC at the creditors meeting for Ostwald Bros company. Wednesday, 6th, Sep, 2017.

Interested parties set to decide whether to dissolve Ostwald Bros

Local Partners