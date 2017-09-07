Road trip to murder scene for Martin trial jury

On Sunday, police returned to the South Murwillumbah apartment where Michael Martin was brutally murdered on June 13, 2014. Liana Turner / Tweed Daily News

THE 12-member jury in the Michael Martin murder trial will today be bussed to Murwillumbah for a guided tour of the outside of the unit where Martin's father was allegedly hacked and stabbed to death in June 2014.

The Crown has arranged the trip so the jury can become better acquainted with the finer points of its case.

Martin's barrister Gabriel Wendler will also be present.

Michael Anthony Martin, 46, was allegedly murdered by his son Michael Phillip, then 25, in the early hours of June 13, 2014, in his South Murwillumbah unit.

Details the jury are expected to be shown include the flight of external stairs into the second-floor unit, where the accused's black Jeep Cherokee was parked on the night of the alleged murder, and the location of a CCTV camera at a nearby chicken processing factory.

One of the senior officers who investigated the alleged murder, Detective Sergeant Simon Peddle, will point out various aspects of the scene.

The jury will not be entering the unit, which is currently occupied.

Martin, now 28, faces an estimated five week trial which commenced on Monday in the Supreme Court in Lismore.