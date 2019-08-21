Menu
LADS secretary Rob Wells at the driver education track in Lismore aimed at curbing fatal and life-altering crashes.
Horrific crash the force behind new driving facility

Alison Paterson
21st Aug 2019 11:03 AM
THE long road to realising his dream of saving young drivers' lives has been fulfilled today for Rob Wells when he attended the official opening of a driver training facility.

Nearly 13 years since the horrific crash which killed his son, Mr Wells was a driving force behind the new Southern Cross LADS driver training track aimed at curbing fatal and life-altering crashes, on the outskirts of Lismore.

The idea to build the facility was born out of a tragedy in October 2006, when four local teenagers - Bryce Wells, Corey New, Mitch Eveleigh and Paul Morris - died as a result of a car crash on Broken Head Rd, Byron Bay.

 

Southern Cross LADS Driver Education Facility has opened.
Following the crash, a committee consisting of parents, family and friends was formed in December 2006 to increase driver awareness of road risks and develop safer driving behaviour.

Shortly after, the committee started fundraising to build the driver training track.

Mr Wells said around 5000 people are expected to use the facility which will help reduce the tragic loss of lives on our roads.

