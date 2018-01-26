Road to hipster village hit by major coconut oil spill

Mullumbimby Rural Fire Service has been called to clean up a coconut oil spill near Uncle Toms.

AN OIL spill of a very Byron kind occurred this morning near Uncle Tom's Pies just out of Mullumbimby.

Gulgan Rd, near the intersection of Mullimbimby Rd was covered in coconut oil just before 11am after it was believed to have leaked from a truck filled with a load of the alternative cooking substance.

Mullumbimby Rural Fire Service captain Mark Ross said cooking oils were "a lot harder to remove from the road than engine oil".

"It was a good effort," Capt Ross said.

He said crews had a tough time removing a vegetable oil spill off a roadway about two years ago on Mothers Day.

Despite its health benefits, coconut oil has the potential to be a serious hazard for motorists.

Jason at Uncle Tom's Pies watched members of the Rural Fire Service cleaning up the spill for about an hour this morning.

"One truck was spraying foam and a couple of police cars were marshalling traffic," he said.

He said the news had been "blowing up all over the place".

"It's going made on Facebook that there's some major incident," he said.

"It's just some coconut oil spilt on the road."

"They've all gone now, they've got some signs here saying 'end of oil spill, be aware of oil spill'."