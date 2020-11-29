Menu
Spikes used in pursuit to stop man disqualified until 2052

Jarrard Potter
29th Nov 2020 10:42 AM
A 51-YEAR-OLD man disqualified from driving until 2052 will face court next month after he was arrested for allegedly leading police on a pursuit that ended with road spikes.

At about 9pm on Thursday November 19 2020 officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were conducting stationary breath testing in Coffs Harbour when a silver Honda CRV failed to stop at the site when directed. Officers pursued the vehicle where it was successfully road spiked.

The driver ran from the vehicle, and with the assistance of numerous other police in the area the driver was apprehended.

The driver was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and Class A motor vehicle exceed speed > 45 km/h. The 51-year-old was he was bail refused to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court next month.

A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested following a search, where police located prohibited drugs on their person.

