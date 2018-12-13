Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLAIR was monitoring the car as it crossed the border into NSW.
POLAIR was monitoring the car as it crossed the border into NSW.
News

Road spikes deployed during dangerous highway chase

13th Dec 2018 6:18 AM

A MAN will appear in court today following a pursuit on the North Coast yesterday morning.

About 10.30am, NSW police were advised by Queensland POLAIR that a Nissan Coupe they were monitoring was travelling south on the Pacific Highway.

Police will allege the Nissan crossed the border into New South Wales and officers from Tweed/Byron Police District and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command attempted to pull it over.

The Nissan allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

Police successfully deployed road spikes at Duranbah and the vehicle continued at speed, before coming to a stop on the Pacific Highway, Cudgen.

A 36-year-old man from Oxenford, Queensland, was arrested and was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously (Skye's Law), drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, have custody of an offensive implement in a public place, custody of knife in public place.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday.

northern rivers crime police pursuit tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Victims of 'horrendous abuse' to launch new legal battle

    premium_icon Victims of 'horrendous abuse' to launch new legal battle

    Crime A FRESH legal battle is looming over abuse claims at the North Coast Children's Home, with a law firm calling for witnesses to contact their office.

    Religious retreat advertised despite promise

    premium_icon Religious retreat advertised despite promise

    Council News Landowners told council they wouldn't hold any more events

    Man 'invited police to fight him', court hears

    premium_icon Man 'invited police to fight him', court hears

    Crime The 26-year-old, who will fight the charges, remains in custody

    Ballina man back in jail over fatal assault

    premium_icon Ballina man back in jail over fatal assault

    Crime Victim died in hospital after a fight outside a Casino pub

    Local Partners