Road spikes end dangerous police chase on Pacific Highway

A BOOZY driver in a gold Holden Rodeo led police on high speed pursuit on the Pacific Highway near Ballina, and the incident has landed the 42-year-old driver with more than just dangerous driving charges.

Police allege they sighted the car driving at speed on the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble northbound about 2pm before chasing down the vehicle.

It was the beginning of the end of the 30 minute chase when the driver ran over road spikes laid by police on the highway at near Coolgardie Road, Wardell.

In a final attempt to evade police, the man sped down the highway northbound and turned down Whytes Lane where he was arrested by police a short time later.

A breath analysis of the man, from Labrador in Queensland, resulted in a charge of a mid-range drink driving.

He was also charged with Skye's Law relating to the pursuit and driving at speed dangerously.

On top of those charges, police also discovered that the man had three outstanding warrants.

He was refused bail to appear before Ballina Local Court on Monday.