Road spikes deployed, cops find bags of drugs, $6K in cash

A man will face court on charges of commercial supply of drugs after a dramatic incident on the Pacific Motorway.

Just after midnight on March 3, detectives from the Tweed-Byron Police District stopped an NSW registered Ford Ranger dual cab utility on the M1 Motorway at Ewingsdale.

Inspector Bobbie Cullen said police had attempted to stop the ute earlier with lights and sirens activated.

“The motor vehicle failed to pull over but was eventually stopped after spikes were deployed,” she said.

“After speaking with the 40-year-old male driver, police began searching the rear tray and immediately observed the male’s demeanour change.

“Police undid straps holding down a drop sheet which revealed to be covering two large bags, a smaller bag and two large removal boxes.

“Police opened one of the larger bags and immediately identified many individually packed cryovac bags containing cannabis.”

A search of the interior of the ute also uncovered $6150 in cash in an envelope in the man’s luggage.

The man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with taking part in the commercial supply of cannabis and dealing with proceeds of crime.

He is currently on bail and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on May 3.