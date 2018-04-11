Menu
Senior sergeant Chad George from Northern Borders Highway Patrol.
Road safety operation continues ahead of school holidays

11th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

POLICE are continuing to target a range of offences on our roads ahead of NSW school holidays.

Northern Borders Cluster Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Chad George said he wanted to see motorists return home safely.

So far this year three people have died on our local roads,” Sen Sgt George said.

"This is three people too many.

"The message is simple for all road users, drive to the conditions, don't speed, don't drink or take drug's and drive, wear your seatbelt, and take regular breaks to make sure that you and your family get to your destination safely.”

NSW Police Force Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said Operation Merret, which began last month, was aimed at helping to drive down fatalities on our roads during the busy school holiday period.

"While we have seen a lot of positive feedback from the community, it is sad to see that the 30,000-plus infringements represent 30,000 people who made a decision to put themselves and others at risk over the past four weeks,” Deputy Commissioner Burn said.

"With an increase in road users over the school holidays, we are urging all road users to be vigilant and take personal responsibility for their actions on the road.”

There have been more than 100 fatalities on NSW roads already this year.

The NSW school holidays begin this weekend and will end on Monday, April 30.

More than 30,000 infringements have been issued across the state for offences including speeding, seatbelt and mobile phone offences since Operation Merret began four weeks ago.

