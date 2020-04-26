Menu
CHANGED TRAFFIC CONDITIONS: Motorists are reminded to take caution near Woodburn next week as road repairs are carried out on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Susanna Freymark
Road repairs planned for Pacific Highway

Jackie Munro
26th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
MOTORISTS are advised of to take caution early next week when travelling on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn.

Roads and Maritime Services said there will be changed traffic conditions on the highway near Alfred St at Woodburn to carry out road surface repairs.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 4pm on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists, with intermittent stoppages expected to allow access to and from the work site.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

northern rivers community northern rivers roads pacific highway woodburn rms nsw roads and maritime services
