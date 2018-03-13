Pothole repairs delayed due to supply issues

The number of potholes on Northern Rivers roads significantly increases after a lot of rain.

Update 10.15am: ROADWORKS on the Clarence Way are expected to start this week, after a shortage of coal mix and wet weather caused a delay.

Kyogle General Manager Graham Kennett said the prolonged damp weather exposed all the weak points and all those potholes.

"We have got to get through and get those patched up as quickly as possible, but they were having some supply issues with the coal mix," Mr Kennett said.

Mr Kennett identified the main pothole hotspots on the busy highway as:

• North of Woodenbong

• In between Woodenbong and Urbenville

• Between Bonalbo and Old Bonalbo

• Around the Tunglebung Culmaran Creek area.

The advice given to council was to go to alternative suppliers to get the necessary coal mix, while the Lismore plant receives an upgrade.

Original story: RESIDENTS using roads in Woodenbong are being asked to be patient, as roadworks come to a halt.

Kyogle Council staff said they are currently experiencing an issue sourcing coal mix to repair roads, as the Lismore Plant undergoes an upgrade.

Councillor Lindsay Passfield said the situation has also been exasperated due to the prolonged wet weather the Northern Rivers has been experiencing recently.

"Unavailability of coal mix primarily and secondarily because of the weather," Cr Passfield said.

"The potholes are so bad if you hit one it can throw you across the road into the path of an ongoing car."

"Fortunately, some of those areas are in speed zone limited areas, so vehicles aren't driving that fast."

Cr Passfield said he is concerned due to the number of heavy transport and school buses that use these roads daily.

"It is a very busy freight route and school bus route and it is very important we get this fixed up."

He said trucks transporting 140,000 head of cattle from the Darling Downs come through annually to the meat works in Casino.

"(And) up to a quarter of a million pigs from the Darling Downs through to Booyong, a lot of forestry pine and hardwood plantation is harvested up there."