ROAD RAGE: Car rammed in incident at Pottsville

A woman’s vehicle was allegedly chased down and repeatedly rammed by another driver. File Image.

POLICE are investigating a road rage incident after a woman's vehicle was chased down and rammed by a male driver in Pottsville.

About 11am on Thursday (May 28), as part of a violent road rage incident, a male driver in a red Nissan Pulsar allegedly reversed into the front of a white Subaru Wagon, which had stopped on Tom Merchant Dr.

The man then left the scene without providing details and the 57-year-old female driver contacted Tweed-Byron Police to make a report.

Later that afternoon, the female driver was at Hastings Point headland taking photographs when she saw the same vehicle as earlier do a burnout in the carpark.

She proceeded to follow the vehicle to an address in Pottsville, where she started taking photographs of the red Nissan Pulsar.

Two men and a woman got out of the vehicle, and one of the men allegedly jumped onto the bonnet of the white Subaru and then started hitting the roof.

The female driver was able to drive away from this location after a period of verbal abuse.

The female driver began driving back north along Tom Merchant Dr when the Nissan suddenly appeared behind her and then drove in front blocking her.

The Nissan then allegedly reversed into the front of her vehicle and was allegedly about to do so a second time before she took evasive action by driving on grass to get away.

A report has been made to the police who are investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information which may assist Police are advised to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.