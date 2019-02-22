Road rage against 'ex' lands Toowoomba man with jail term

A MAN who tail-gated then ran his ex-wife off the road on a Toowoomba street has been handed a term of imprisonment.

Police prosecutor Julia Wheaton told Toowoomba Magistrates Court the woman had been driving with a male friend and two children on Alderley St about 11.30am, July 7, last year, when her former partner drove past them in another car.

The 27-year-old man, who cannot be named, turned and followed his ex-wife closely but when she turned off Alderley St, he had pulled his car alongside hers and, from the wrong side of the road, yelled at her to stop.

When she continued on, he had driven in front of her before suddenly applying the brakes, forcing the woman to take evasive action, Senior Constable Wheaton said.

The man had then alighted from his car and approached his ex-wife's vehicle with fists raised, causing the children to cry in fear, she said.

The man pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle arising from that incident and to obstructing police arising from an unrelated incident at Cambooya where he had resisted arrest after causing a drunken disturbance.

His solicitor Phil Stainton said his client had been having issues with his ex-wife over access visits with his son.

He submitted a period of probation as it appeared his client had some issues with alcohol and anger.

However, Magistrate Viviana Keegan said the dangerous driving incident was "extremely serious".

"There was the potential to cause harm and there were children in the car," she said.

Ms Keegan sentenced the man to three months' jail but ordered the whole term be suspended to hang over his head for 12 months.

The man was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months.

