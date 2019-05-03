Road racers put their endurance to the test

KID FRIENDLY: Some of the younger riders competing at a recent round of the North Coast Road Racers. The next round is on this weekend.

A ONE-hour endurance race will highlight the third round of the North Coast Road Racers competition at the Lismore Showground this weekend.

About 40 drivers will race across nine divisions over a busy two days of competition for the motorcycle club.

"The endurance competition is pretty special,” event organiser Ned Cain said.

"An average race here is about 12 laps. The main race this weekend will see guys test themselves over about 100 laps. It's a real test of grit and determination.

"We've built the club on short-course racing and there will be guys here who have done longer distances at Phillip Island and places like that.”

The club has more than 100 registered members between Brisbane and Sydney.

It has been based at Lismore since 1992 and has focussed on building the club around youth.

The street stocks division is usually the most competitive and attracts the largest field.

"We only allow very limited modifications in the street stocks, so it all comes down to driving ability,” Cain said. "Before this club got going kids under-16 weren't allowed to race. Not many people in the area know that this racing club exists and it has been instrumental in changing motorsport laws in Australia.

"We have kids that started in our series now contesting world championships.

"We found a bit of a loophole where we could get them on the track and learning on the shorter course.

"We also have a recreational division designed for new riders to come and give it a go.”

Spectators are welcome to attend free of charge, with racing between 9am-4pm both days.