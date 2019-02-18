Road in Federal closed due to risk of serious land slip

Byron Shire Council has been forced to close a section of Federal Drive at Federal because of the potential for a serious land slip.

Byron Shire Council has been forced to close a section of Federal Drive at Federal because of the potential for a serious land slip.

A BALLINA Shire road has been closed due to the risk of a serious land slip.

The council closed Federal Drive at Federal this afternoon after an inspection of a section of the road by an independent Geotechnical Consultant Engineer.

The section of road on the western side of Federal Drive was identified as a land slip hazard in June 2018 and staff began planning for stabilisation works to be undertaken.

Director of Infrastructure Services Phil Holloway, said all the preliminary investigations have been completed and the council was due to approve a preferred contractor at the March meeting.

"As part of routine safety schedule we get an independent engineer to do regular checks on stability of this section of road and during the most recent check it was noted that the landslip had worsened,” Mr Holloway said.

"The dry weather has also resulted in cracks appearing in the soil on the slope, and this means that even a small amount of rain could result in a land slip and this is naturally extremely dangerous for anyone who may be on the road at that time.”

He said people would still be able to access their properties but some may require a detour.

"We apologise for any inconvenience but from a safety perspective we had no choice but to close this road until the land slip is repaired,” Mr Holloway said.

The council is expecting contractors will start work on stabilising the land slip in April to May this year.

Once work starts it will take approximately eight weeks to complete.