Road funding, festival help and function centre on the cards

Ballina Shire Council will consider giving Ballina Country Music Festival an extra $10,000 to help the event remain afloat. Graham Broadhead

BALLINA Shire Council will consider a range of issues from festival funding to beach safety at today's general meeting.

Help for music festival

Ballina mayor David Wright will move that the council increases its funding for the Ballina Country Music Festival by $10,000.

Ballina Shire Council last year agreed to provide $20,000 through its Festivals and Events funding program for the 2018/19 financial year.

After meeting with the event's organiser Carol Stacy last Wednesday, Cr Wright will suggest they commit to offering the festival $30,000 annually over a three year period to help it remain viable into the future.

Sharpes Beach tower

The council will consider whether to proceed with an observation tower planned for Sharpes Beach.

The Department of Primary Industries has committed $40,000 to the tower, and council staff have recommended councillors accept the full amount to allow for the tower's completion.

The tower is expected to be used by Surf Life Saving volunteers at the beach.

Function centre

Councillors will consider an development application for a new tourist facility in Teven.

Lodged by the Byron Highlander Estate, the proposed North Teven Rd facility would include a purpose-built function centre and refreshment room and the re-purposing of an existing dwelling on the property to commercial accommodation.

The proposal includes 26 car parking spaces and the venue would fit up to 100 guests.

Road appeal

Cr Eoin Johnston will suggest the council write to minister for roads, maritime and freight Melinda Pavey to voice an "urgent need for improved and accessible funding” for upgrades to rural roads.

This would support efforts by the Local Government Association of NSW.

Landcare reprieve

Cr Johnston will move that the council waives green waste fees for landcare groups and other groups which assist Ballina Shire Council in vegetation management.

He had cited the Bagot Park Landcare Group's recent efforts in working to eradicate lantana from their region, only to face prohibitive fees for disposing of the weeds.