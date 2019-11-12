Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A NSW Rural Fire Service truck in Torrington, near Glen Innes. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
A NSW Rural Fire Service truck in Torrington, near Glen Innes. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
News

Road closures in NSW and QLD due to fires

by Natalie Brown
12th Nov 2019 11:09 AM

These are the road closures as a result of the NSW and Queensland bushfire emergency, as of Tuesday, November 12.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid any areas affected by fires, with conditions changing rapidly.

Experts have warned that the worst is yet to come in both states and motorists should be prepared for road closures to change.

Check the latest traffic information for NSW here and for Queensland here.

RELATED: Firefighters are battling 60 bushfires across NSW and Queensland. Follow our live coverage

 

NEW SOUTH WALES

• Walcha to Wauchope: The Oxley Highway is closed between Brackendale Road and The Paddock Road

• Bald Nob to Eatonsville: Gwydir Highway is closed between Bald Nob Road and Tindal Road

• Tingha to Guyra: Guyra Road is closed

• Comboyne to Cedar Party: Comboyne Road is closed between Sunrise Lane and Colling Road

• Walcha to Bago: The Oxley Highway is closed between Brackendale Road and Comboyne Road

• Elands to Marlee: Bulga Road is closed between Middlebrook Road and Colling Road

• Burrell Creek to Purfleet: The Bucketts Way is closed between Gloucester Road and Manning River Drive

• East of Nimbin: Tuntable Falls Road and Tuntable Creek Road are closed

• Rainbow Flat: The Lakes Way is closed between Pacific Highway and Failford Road

• Wallabi Point: Saltwater Road is closed between Old Bar Road and Wallabi Point

• Lower Creek to Yarravel: Kempsey Road/Armidale Road is closed between Raspberry Road and Link Road

• Harrington to Crowdy Head: Crowdy Head Road is closed

• Coutts Crossing to Clouds Creek: Armidale Road is closed

• Buccarumbi to Bald Nob: Old Glen Innes Road and Old Grafton Road are closed between Buccarumbi Bridge and Gwydir Highway

• Upper Fine Flower: Clarence Way closed between Carnham Road and Baryulgil

• Telegraph Point: Red Hill Road is closed from Rollands Plains Road and Cooperabung Range Road

More Stories

bush fires nsw qld road closures seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Awkward find in real estate ad

      Awkward find in real estate ad
      • 12th Nov 2019 11:52 AM

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Torrington fire upgraded

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Torrington fire upgraded

        News "FIRE danger is rapidly increasing": The Rural Fire Service has released a new fire prediction map for the North Coast.

        Airbnb offers free housing to residents displaced by fires

        Airbnb offers free housing to residents displaced by fires

        News Airbnb listings available to residents and disaster relief workers

        • 12th Nov 2019 11:42 AM
        Calm before the storm at Nimbin and The Channon

        Calm before the storm at Nimbin and The Channon

        News "I’ve prepared but I’m not going to die for a few bits of wood"

        Strike teams ready as bush fire risk escalates

        Strike teams ready as bush fire risk escalates

        News "You don't want to be stuck when the winds get up today"