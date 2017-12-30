Road closures for New Year's Eve

SOME roads and parking bays in Byron Bay will be closed for New Year's Eve celebrations.

There will be no parking from 6am on December 31: Jonson Street between Marvell Street and Lawson Street, Lawson Street south car park, Main Baech car park, and Bay Street between Jonson and Middleton Streets.

Jonson Street, between Marvell and Lawson Streets will be closed from 6am on December 31 to allow for the set-up of community safety measures and the Soul Street event.

Traffic control personnel will be in place from midnight December 31 until 8am January 1.

There will be no parking on the road shoulders between Clarkes Beach carpark and the Cape Byron Lighthouse. This area will be patrolled by the Byron shire Council Parking officers.

The Lighthouse Road, from the corner of Palm Valley Drive/ entrance to Wategos Beach, will be closed from midnight December 31 - 8am January 1.

All roads will be open by 8am on January 1. Signed detours will be in place and delays should be expected. The taxi rank will be relocated to Jonson Streets near the Marvell Street intersection.

Shuttle buses will run between Clarkes Ceach and the Cape Byron Lighthouse from 4.30am-8.30am on New Year's Day.

There will be free parking at Butler Street Reserve from 6am, December 31 to 1am January 1.

People can also catch the Falls Festival bus from Suffolk Park into the Byron Bay town centre on New Year's Eve - Blanch's buses.

The Night Rider Bus operating from Sunrise - Suffolk Park from 11pm- 4am for only $5 per person.