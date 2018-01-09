Delays, closures, detours: Roadworks start in Lismore

Update 1.30pm: LISMORE City Council is asking people, commuters and drivers to be patient as they complete much needed roadworks in the upcoming months.

Civic Services manager, Darren Patch, said the council appreciated these staged roadworks would cause delays getting around the CBD.

"We ask that drivers remain patient and that everyone keeps doing business in our CBD, which is still recovering and needs your support," Mr Patch said.

He said the temporary closure of Wyrallah Road, between Oliver Street and Rosedale Street, will remain only during working hours.

Roadworks have re-commenced on Wyrallah Road today, with detours in place for commuters.

"A detour will be in place using Dalley and Dibbs Streets to allow Council to fix this road in the shortest time possible," Mr Patch said.

"We replaced a water main and laid new stormwater pipes in 2017 and are now working on the road surface."

The detour is predicted to create some delays to road users but it should be minimal.

Mr Patch said the section of Conway Street, between Molesworth and Carrington Streets, is in need of a full reconstruction which is expected to be an eight-week undertaking.

"The project requires the digging up and removal of the road surface and road pavement, the relaying of this pavement with new materials and a new bitumen wearing surface," he said.

Stage 1 - Temporary closure of Conway Street between Molesworth and Carrington Streets:

This includes both travel and parking lanes

This will also include the Carrington Street intersection

Detours will be via Ballina Road/ Keen Street and Magellan/ Molesworth Streets

This closure will be in place between mid-January to mid-March 2018.

Stage two of Conway Street is expected to be finished mid-April

"The section between Carrington Street and Keen Street only requires a new wearing surface, so the work will take half the time," Mr Patch said.

Stage 2 - Temporary closure of Conway Street between Carrington and Keen Streets:

This includes both travel and parking lanes

The Carrington Street intersection will be reopened once Stage 1 is complete

Detours will be via Carrington/ Bounty Streets and Keen/ Magellan Streets

This closure will be in place between mid-March to mid-April 2018.

The council is said to be working closely with the local businesses directly affected by the multiple road closures.

"We are aware that this roadwork will affect local businesses and we are doing everything we can to mitigate any loss of trade or income," Mr Patch said.

"Council has worked closely with local businesses to ensure continued parking, pedestrian access and delivery access is maintained at all time."

"We will also install high-visibility signage advising shoppers that the area is still open for businesses."

