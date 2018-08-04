There will be some road closures for the Casino Truck Show today.

MORE than 150 trucks will parade through Casino today for the North Coast Petroleum Casino Truck Show.

It's an amazing sight and the event, which is now in its seventh year, always attracts plenty of spectators.

But if you're heading to town, there will be some street closures that you need to know about:

Barker Street from eastern side of roundabout at Centre St to Hickey St at the old RTA exit;

Walker St from southern side of intersection at North St / Walker St to Graham Pl / Walker St;

Graham Pl East of Algronds car park, in order to leave Aldi entry/exit and public car park open

Terminal Parade

Simpson Parade at Walker St (East and West)

Canterbury St at exit to Domino's Pizza (East) and East of RSM Club

Convent Parade at Walker St (East and West).

Please note the CBD will be closed off from 6am to 6pm with parts of Walker St (eastern lane between Simpson Parade and the Mafeking lamp roundabout) and parts of Barker St (Northern lane between Mafeking lamp Roundabout and Hickey Street) open until 8am for access.

For further details about the event visit www.casinotruckshow.com.au or call the office at 6662 8181 prior to Saturday.

