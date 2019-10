CRASH: Emergency services are on scene.

CRASH: Emergency services are on scene. Trevor Veale

A CAR and motorcycle crash just before 1pm today has caused a road closure in both directions between Omagh Rd and Andrew St.

Light vehicles - or heavy vehicles less than 20 tonnes - detour via Omagh Rd and Anzac Dr in both directions.

The diversion is suitable for light vehicles online. Heavy vehicles are being parked.

Emergency services attending,

Police advise to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.