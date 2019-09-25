Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car crash on Bangalow Rd near Lismore is causing traffic jams.
Car crash on Bangalow Rd near Lismore is causing traffic jams. Susannah Freymark
Breaking

LONG DELAYS: Traffic queues after car crash near Lismore

JASMINE BURKE
by
25th Sep 2019 3:55 PM

UPDATE 4.20pm: AN operation to remove a person trapped in a car after a crash at Bangalow Road, near Howards Grass Road, is still underway.

The crash happened at around 3.30pm, when a utility vehicle was involved in a single-car incident.

NSW Police and Lismore Fire and Rescue are at the scene.

The Transport Management Centre in Sydney confirmed a stop-go traffic control system has been put in place.

Bangalow Road is no longer blocked, but traffic is very slow in that area.

The traffic queue is at least one kilometre long in both directions.

Long delays are to be expected.
 

ORIGINAL STORY: EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a car crash where a person has been reported trapped at Bangalow Rd just past Howards Grass Rd.

The road is closed in a westbound direction.

Motorists should expect delays and exercise caution.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    100 jobs promised at new algae farm at Ballina

    premium_icon 100 jobs promised at new algae farm at Ballina

    Business ALGAE grown on the Richmond River could soon be used in meat alternative products, with plans to build a major commercial farm at Ballina.

    Mum's heartbreak: 'We don't know what we'll do without him'

    premium_icon Mum's heartbreak: 'We don't know what we'll do without him'

    News Family grieve for young Ballina man killed in head-on collision

    'Dumb' idea to challenge 4-storey hotel: Councillor

    premium_icon 'Dumb' idea to challenge 4-storey hotel: Councillor

    News Controversy continues over DA for hotel with rooftop bar and pool

    $1.8m hospital upgrades to benefit mental health patients

    premium_icon $1.8m hospital upgrades to benefit mental health patients

    Health What Lismore's newly refurbished mental health units will offer