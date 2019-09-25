LONG DELAYS: Traffic queues after car crash near Lismore

Car crash on Bangalow Rd near Lismore is causing traffic jams.

Susannah Freymark

UPDATE 4.20pm: AN operation to remove a person trapped in a car after a crash at Bangalow Road, near Howards Grass Road, is still underway.

The crash happened at around 3.30pm, when a utility vehicle was involved in a single-car incident.

NSW Police and Lismore Fire and Rescue are at the scene.

The Transport Management Centre in Sydney confirmed a stop-go traffic control system has been put in place.

Bangalow Road is no longer blocked, but traffic is very slow in that area.

The traffic queue is at least one kilometre long in both directions.

Long delays are to be expected.



ORIGINAL STORY: EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a car crash where a person has been reported trapped at Bangalow Rd just past Howards Grass Rd.

The road is closed in a westbound direction.

Motorists should expect delays and exercise caution.

More to come.