UPDATE: Road has re-opened after two car crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car crash at Nashua

TUESDAY 2pm: LIVE Traffic has confirmed that Lismore Road was re-opened at 1pm.

TUESDAY 12pm: A CRASH has occurred between two cars on Lismore Road at Nashua, near Springvale Road.

This has closed Lismore Road in both directions.

Emergency sevices were called to the scene just after 11.00am this morning.

Paramedics were on the scene and treating two patients, a male in his 70s with chest pain and a head injury, and a female with minor injuries.

Ambulance media reported that one patient has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital and the other is still being treated on the scene.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and expect delays while a vehicle recovery process is happening.