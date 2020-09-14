Menu
POLICE CLOSE ROAD: Police are closing two lanes of the Minjungbal Drive underpass, near Sexton Hill Drive, Tweed Heads South, from 11am on Tuesday September 15, 2020.
Road closed for jury to view alleged crime scene

Alison Paterson
Aisling Brennan
and
14th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
POLICE have organised the closure of a road tomorrow so a jury can view the scene of a serious vehicle crash which occurred in 2018.

Police are closing two lanes of the Minjungbal Drive underpass, near Sexton Hill Dr, Tweed Heads South, from 11am on Tuesday.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Inspector Rod Morris said the road closure was to allow the jury to view the scene where a pedestrian was seriously injured.

“This is in regard to a district court matter being conducted,” he said.

“A jury will be walked through the scene.”

An officer from the District Crash Investigation Unit said the matter was in relation to an incident where a driver allegedly failed to stop after a collision which involved grievous bodily harm.

According to the Tweed Shire Council, the closure will occur on Tuesday, September 15, from 11am.

Two southern lanes will be closed and all traffic will have to use the northern lane for all manoeuvres, turning left, right or going straight ahead.

Motorists are advised to avoid this intersection if possible.

Anyone wanting to travel between Banora Point and Tweed Heads South is advised to use Machinery / Greenway Dve or Dry Dock Rd.

Anyone wanting to access the M1 should do so at Kennedy Dve.

It is not known how long the closure will be in place.

Lismore Northern Star

