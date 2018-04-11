Road closed for bridge renewal

Somerville Bridge on Ettrick Road will be closed for eight weeks, from Wednesday, 18 April.

SOMERVILLE Bridge on Ettrick Road will be closed for eight weeks, from Wednesday April 18.

The closure, which is about 5.9km from the intersection with Afterlee Road, will be in place while staff work to build a new bridge in it's place.

During the closure, there will be no through access of Ettrick Road.

Alternative routes for motorists will be via Pines Road and Edenville Road or Ironpot Creek Road and Afterlee Road.

Works are expected to be completed by Friday June 15.

The council apologises for any inconvenience caused by the temporary road closure.