ROAD CLOSED: Firefighers battle out of control bushfire

Firefighters have continued to battle the Brewers Rd, Kippenduff fire today. Casino - Yorklea RFS

UPDATE 9.14am: AIRCRAFT will this morning be used to map out the extent of a fire continuing to burn at Kippenduff.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers community liaison officer Myles O'Reilly said conditions had been kind to firefighters at both this fire, on Brewers Rd, and one at Mothersoles Rd, Ellangowan, overnight.

"The conditions were favourable overnight and the humidity was pretty high," Mr O'Reilly said.

"The key priority this morning is to get a chopper up in the air (to map) the fire perimeter."

He said this would also help them to identify any hot spots.

Fire crews are facing a similar situation at Ellangowan, which was officially controlled overnight.

Original story: BACK-BURNING may take place again today as crews continue work to contain a fire south-west of Casino.

Old Tenterfield Rd is currently closed and other rural roads in the area might be closed at short notice.

The fire at Brewers Rd, Kippenduff - about 50km from Casino - has burnt through 2636 hectares and remains out-of-control.

According to the Rural Fire Service, more than 20 firefighters worked overnight to contain the fire.

With light winds expected for the region today, the conditions may help firefighters to control the blaze.

Rainfall forecast for tomorrow and the weekend is not forecast to be sufficient to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters are expected to work on back-burning at the Kippenduff fire, depending on conditions, today.

Meanwhile the 3159 hectare bushfire at Mothersoles Rd, Ellangowan is now under control.

This fire, which has been burning for nine days and caused headaches for volunteers earlier in the week as it spread toward the Lagoon Rd area, wasa declared under control about 9.30pm last night.

The fire began about 11am on August 14.

Crews are still patrolling the Ellangowan fireground and will continue to black out hot spots in the cominig days.