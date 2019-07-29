Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Road closed and workers hurt after crane rollover

by Jack Lawrie
29th Jul 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men are being treated for serious injuries in a crane rollover that has closed a major Far North Queensland road.

Ambulances were called to Paddys Green on Mareeba Dimbulah Road just after 9.30am.

The two patients, believed to be in their thirties and forties both suffered head injuries, with one also having suffered multiple chest injuries.

A QAS spokeswoman said the rescue helicopter is en route.

Mareeba Dimbulah Road is currently closed in both directions at Paddys Green, just west of Mareeba.

More Stories

crane rollover editors picks fnq injured

Top Stories

    'HORRIBLE': Cows subjected to cruelty after escaping farm

    premium_icon 'HORRIBLE': Cows subjected to cruelty after escaping farm

    Community WHEN Don Durrant went searching for three of his cows, he came across a disgusting sight. (WARNING: graphic images).

    Casino man ran into classroom during 'ice-fuelled rage'

    premium_icon Casino man ran into classroom during 'ice-fuelled rage'

    Crime Police created a perimeter around the school during the incident

    LAST CHANCE: Who is the Northern Rivers cheekiest baby?

    premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Who is the Northern Rivers cheekiest baby?

    Parenting The poll closes soon, with the winner to be announced in the paper

    Get your 'old stuff' valued by experts for only $2

    premium_icon Get your 'old stuff' valued by experts for only $2

    Community IS THAT old vase from Aunty Dot of any value?