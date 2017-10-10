28°
Road reopens after serious crash at Ballina

The crash investigation unit at the scene of a crash in Ballina
Claudia Jambor
by

Update, 8.13am: A 21-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being struck by an oncoming station wagon at Ballina this morning.

About 2am, emergency services and paramedics were called to Tamarind Dr near Gallans Rd.

The pedestrian was treated for head injuries and a suspected leg fracture before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Crash Investigations Unit officers gathered evidence from the scene and confirmed the driver has been taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

The roadway was closed for about five fours before reopening to traffic about 7.20am. 

Investigations into the crash continue. 

Update, 7.20am: The crash investigation unit has reopened the road at Tamarind Dr after a serious crash this morning.

Drivers are urged to take care in the area.

A spokeswoman from the NSW Police Media Unit said one person has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

More to come.

The crash investigation unit at the scene of a serious crash at Tamarind Dr, Ballina.
Original story: A PEDESTRIAN and a car have been involved in a serious crash on Tamarind Dr, near Gallans Rd, at Ballina this morning.

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Susie Johnston confirmed the road was currently closed.

"We have the crash investigation unit at the scene and the road is closed," she said.

"We believe the road may open in another hour or so."

More to come.

There has been a serious crash on Tamarind Dr at Ballina.
