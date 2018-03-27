Menu
An Electronic traffic sign, near the intersection of Teven Rd and the Pacific Highway. Photo Jerad Williams / The Northern Star
News

ROAD CHAOS: Double demerits, detours, long delays at Easter

Samantha Poate
by
27th Mar 2018 11:52 AM

LONG delays, traffic changes and double demerits expected are expected on the Northern Rivers this Easter long weekend.

Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) has advised motorists to plan their journeys and allow for extra travel time as they anticipate increased traffic in the area from Thursday through until Monday.

In Woodburn, a number of changed traffic conditions will be in place between 9am and 5pm from Friday to Monday to keep traffic moving.

The changes will be the same as those in place on the Australia Day long weekend, with motorists temporarily restricted from turning right from the Court Street Bridge on the Pacific Highway.

Those travelling southbound will need to turn left to access the highway by a detour through Alfred, Wagner, Woodburn and Whyratta streets.

Access to Woodburn Street will be restricted, with traffic unable to enter or exit Woodburn Street at the intersection of the highway.

No roadwork will be carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and Queensland from 6am Thursday until 6pm Tuesday due to the expected increase of traffic volumes.

Meanwhile in Byron Bay, heavy traffic is anticipated on the Pacific Highway near Tyagarah due to the Bluesfest music festival.

Festival patrons are strongly encouraged to take event buses to and from the festival site.

Double demerits will be in place from 12.01am on Friday until midnight on Monday.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

bluesfest easter 2018 holiday traffic pacific highway roads and maritime services woodburn
Lismore Northern Star
