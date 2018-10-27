Road changes you need to know about

Changed traffic conditions and night work continue next week on the Pacific Highway to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

Changed traffic conditions and night work continue next week on the Pacific Highway to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade. NSW RMS

ON MONDAY and Tuesday, heavy vehicles including haulage trucks will be crossing the Pacific Highway north of Banana Road at Woombah. Traffic will be stopped in both directions and motorists can expect minor delays.

From Monday to Friday, bridge girders and heavy machinery will be delivered to Pimlico. Motorists travelling north can expect a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h and traffic control between 6am and 2pm at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Pimlico Road, Pimlico.

There will be four nights of work from Monday on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn. Work will involve line marking and removal, wire rope removal and installing barriers. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Further south, from Monday there will be five nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Mororo. Work will involve road sealing, line marking and removing and installing barriers. Traffic control will be in place between 6pm and 6am.

From Tuesday there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Coolgardie Road and Whytes Lane, Pimlico to prepare for a traffic switch onto a new section of road.

On Friday, northbound and southbound traffic will be diverted onto the new section of highway between Coolgardie Road, Coolgardie and Whytes Lane, Pimlico.

A lane closure and reduced speed limit of 80km/h on the southbound dual carriageway of the Pacific Highway at Devils Pulpit will be in place until December.

These traffic changes, in preparation for an upcoming traffic switch, will allow temporary intersections to be built for access to the construction site and the Bundjalung Rest Area. This closure is required to ensure the safety of motorists and the project team while work is carried out on and beside the existing highway.

Additional changes to local roads

Traffic has now been switched onto a temporary diversion road on Jubilee Street, Townsend, to allow piling work for the new highway overpass bridge to start. This temporary traffic change will remain in place for about four months.

Oversize and over mass deliveries are continuing as the project team moves more than 8500 large concrete pieces from precast yards in Macksville, Coffs Harbour and Brisbane to site. Motorists can see where the trucks are travelling by using the project team's PAC real time delivery map at rms.nsw.gov.au/w2b.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control as short delays are expected at most locations.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.