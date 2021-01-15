Menu
Emergency services have been called to a crash in Murwillumbah.
Road blocked as emergency services attend two-car crash

Liana Boss
15th Jan 2021 5:16 PM
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Murwillumbah.
The corner of Riverview and Condong Sts is currently blocked as a result of the incident.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to the scene just after 4.45pm.

She said two ambulance crews were initially called to the scene.

It is understood there is so far one patient, believed to be a pregnant woman, but her condition is unknown.

Traffic is being diverted away from the surrounding streets.

Those travelling between Murwillumbah’s CBD and the Bray Park area can instead travel via Hartigan St.

Firefighters and police are also in attendance.

