A third of Byron budget goes to capital projects and roads

2017-18 Byron Shire Council budget to focus on roads and infrastructure in the region. Back: Basil Cameron, Cate Coorey, Sarah Ndiaye, Michael Lyon. Front: Alan Hunter, Simon Richardson, Jan Hackett, Jeanette Martin and Paul Spooner.

$54 MILLION has been pledged for roads and infrastructure renewal in Byron Shire Council's 2017-18 budget.

This new budget includes the Byron Bay town centre by pass at an estimated cost of $20 million.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said more than a third of the budget would be spent on capital projects and roads infrastructure.

"Our residents have long been telling us that renewing our infrastructure, needs to remain our priority," Cr Richardson said.

"Last year we increased our commitment to capital works with strong progress made on road renewals and reseals.

"Our 2017-18 program is part of our Fit for the Future plan and is a key contributor to leading our Council back to a position of financial sustainability."

Percentage break down of where the 2017/18 budget does not include the $20 million Byron Bay town centre bypass.

Key 2017/18 capital highlights with the draft budget include:

Byron Bay town centre bypass - $19,812,000

Bayshore and Ewingsdale Roundabout - $4,300,000

Bridge renewals and upgrade (rural north and rural south) -$2,560,000

Cycleways - Byron Bay, Ocean Shores, Bangalow, Suffolk Park- $1,243,300

Broken Head Road renewal - $1,191,600

Paid parking will increase from $3 to $4 per hour, capped at $12 for four hours.

Revenue from council general rates will increase by 7.5%, after the special rate variation was approved in May by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.

An increase of 3.34% (roughly $38) for the average residential household comes after a redistribution of the rating burden between Residential, Business and Farmland rating categories.

There are no increases to water, sewerage, waste and storm water charges in 2017-18.