'Noisy' Pacific Highway complaints being investigated

Meerschaum Vale residents voiced their criticism over potential hwy noise at a meeting with RMS in February. Darryn Smith
Claudia Jambor
ROADS and Maritime have confirmed a report investigating noise impacts of the Richmond River to Ballina Bypass section of the Pacific Highway upgrade would be made public in the coming months.

Part of the operational noise assessment report would help inform the investigation about a potential change to low noise pavement in this area.

The change was flagged at a meeting in February between the RMS and concerned residents at Meerschaum Vale where the highway is planned to encroach part of the rural village.

In its September community update, the RMS said the report would guide the development's next steps in terms of mitigation by providing an understanding of the noise levels expected to be generated during the operation of the new highway.

Project general manager Bob Higgins said a low-noise wearing surface was only one approach that could be implemented to minimise highway noise.

"There is a range of treatments and one type of treatment doesn't solve all issues so its sometimes an individual treatment and we work with residents on the treatment of their homes," Mr Higgins said.

The report would also detail a list of residential properties eligible for a range of at-house noise treatment.

Once the new highway is up and running, the project team is expected to conduct further noise monitoring to assess noise mitigation measures.

