RMS to consult industry on B-double access routes

Access to Eight Mile Lane from the Pacific Highway. Roads and Maritime

THE RMS will talk to the local transport industry to come up with answers to questions about using Eight Mile Lane as B-double truck access to the Pacific Highway once the upgrade is opened.

Earlier this week the Clarence Valley Council and residents said questions about safety, access and costs needed to be answered.

An RMS spokesperson said all vehicles travelling to and from the direction of Sydney will be able to use the Glenugie interchange via the south facing ramps.

"Only B-doubles travelling to or from the north will be restricted from using the interchange as Eight Mile Lane is not currently a designated B-double route," the spokesperson said.

"The RMS is considering this issue and intends to consult with the local transport industry on this matter to determine if changing Eight Mile Lane between the current highway and the interchange to a B-double route would impact expected driver behaviour."

MEANWHILE, the RMS Pacific Highway manager Bob Higgins will retire today.

RMS services staff marked the retirement of Mr Higgins, with a staff event yesterday, which provided an opportunity for him to thank them for their achievements to date and to wish them success as work continues on completing the highway upgrade.

The remaining section between Glenugie and Ballina is on track to open to traffic during 2020.