RMS celebrates NAIDOC week

Workers from the Ballina to Woolgoolga Highway attended NAIDOC celebrations at the Grafton RMS Headquarters.

MORE than 100 workers paused to recognise the achievements of their Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander colleagues, at Grafton Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) Headquarters on Thursday.

A Roads and Maritime spokesman said some workers from the Ballina to Woolgoolga Highway also joined other RMS employees for the lunch as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations.

"It's important to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workers,” a Roads and Maritime spokesmen said.

"Even those busy working on the Pacific Highway upgrade took part in yesterday's lunch, which featured traditional dancing, Aboriginal art and an Aboriginal trivia competition.

"It was a great opportunity for Roads and Maritime's workers to participate in a range of activities and support their fellow colleagues.

"Location is no barrier to holding a NAIDOC week event and Roads and Maritime's lunch shows the week is celebrated by people from all walks of life.”

The spokesman said it's hoped the lunch will create greater understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture in the workplace.

"Roads and Maritime is committed to building and maintaining a culturally safe and supportive environment for current and future Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees.

"Building a diverse and inclusive workplace will result in better customer service, increased productivity and staff engagement.”