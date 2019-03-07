Rink rough and tumble

RINK RUMBLE: A combined team of skaters from two Northern Rivers clubs (here in black shirts) clashed with squads from Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast in the inaugural Northern Rivers Revolt.

A COMBINED team of skaters from two Northern Rivers clubs clashed with squads from Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast in the inaugural Northern Rivers Revolt 2019.

Northern Rivers Roller Derby's squad leader Salome Gallagher who's rink moniker is Sister Mercy, said the event which was held at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay over two days was a cracker.

"The tournament which featured 15 hard-fought games was a great success with Sydney Roller Derby League eventually taking out the hard fought win," she said.

"There were six teams consisting of skaters from the North Coast, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sydney competing over two full days (March 2 and 3)."

The team was a combination of Tweed Valley Rollers players and Northern Rivers Roller Derby.

"We worked together to get the tournament together and try and get word out so both leagues can attract more skaters, Gallagher said.

"All profits from the event are being donated to Women Up North (and) a jersey auction consisting of jerseys donated from skaters across Australia and even overseas raised over $1000".

Gallagher said the event was well attended with many people enjoying their first taste of the exciting sport.

"There was very positive feedback from all involved including skaters, officials and spectators," Gallagher said.

"This event has been instrumental in getting roller derby back on the Northern Rivers and we are hoping to make this an annual event."

The skaters in the combined team River Valley Rollers, were: 06 WreckHell Wench, 1971 Exit Mole, 20 Mischief Managed, 24 Turtle, 247 Taylor Swiftly, 256 Anna Kiss, 28 Cornbread, 39 Eloise, 42 Ella Basher, 82 Rid Raf, 92 Fred, 96 Sugars, 99 Evil Britches with Bench staff: Noisy and Scrappy.

Gallagher said NRRD training is held Thursday nights in Lismore at Rollerworld, Friday nights in Byron Bay at the Cavanbah Centre and Tweed Valley Rollers sessions for new skaters are held Tuesday nights at Epic Skate Rink in Tweed Heads.

More info at NRRD on Facebook.